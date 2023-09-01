Thadiyantavide Nazeer, two others acquitted in Kannur bomb recovery case

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Bengaluru blasts case prime suspect Thadiyantavide Nazeer, who is also accused of leading terrorist activities in south India, has been acquitted in another terror-related case, the third in recent times.

The Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court has acquitted him in a case pertaining to planting a bomb near Jawahar Municipal Stadium in Kannur in 2008, while food and other stalls were operating on the premises for Ramzan. The Kerala police probed the case.

The Ernakulam court acquitted Nazeer, a native of Thayyil in Kannur, as well as accused Shafas Shamsudden of Andathode and Rahnas of CH Nagar, both in Kannur, over the state government’s delay in granting prosecution sanction under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, and insufficient evidence to prove the charges against them under the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.

Last year, Shafas and Nazeer were acquitted by the Kerala High Court division bench in the Kozhikode twin blast case.

Nazeer was also recently acquitted by the Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court in the seizure of explosives from a house in Chembilode village, Kannur, in 2009. The latest case pertains to the recovery of explosives by the police from a KSEB transformer near Jawahar stadium in Kannur on September 25, 2008.

