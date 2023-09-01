Home States Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Child thrown into well, dies; mother rescued, has severe injuries

The mother threw the child into the well and also jumped into the well in a bid to take her own life.

Published: 01st September 2023 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2023 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A four-year-old child drowned to death after he was thrown into the well by his mother at Mamom near Attingal on Friday morning.

The mother, who also jumped into the well in a bid to take her own life, was rescued and is undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital. The well has a depth of 50 feet.

The deceased boy has been identified as Abhidev.

His mother Remya, 30, sustained severe head injuries and is under treatment.

Remya and her husband Rajesh work at a textile showroom. When the incident occurred, Rajesh was not at home, police said.

Fire and Rescue Service officials took out Remya and Abhidev from the well and rushed them to a nearby hospital.

The child was declared brought dead while the woman was resuscitated.

She was later shifted to the Medical College Hospital as her injuries were severe.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
drowning Mamom

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp