Thiruvananthapuram: Child thrown into well, dies; mother rescued, has severe injuries

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A four-year-old child drowned to death after he was thrown into the well by his mother at Mamom near Attingal on Friday morning.

The mother, who also jumped into the well in a bid to take her own life, was rescued and is undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital. The well has a depth of 50 feet.

The deceased boy has been identified as Abhidev.

His mother Remya, 30, sustained severe head injuries and is under treatment.

Remya and her husband Rajesh work at a textile showroom. When the incident occurred, Rajesh was not at home, police said.

Fire and Rescue Service officials took out Remya and Abhidev from the well and rushed them to a nearby hospital.

The child was declared brought dead while the woman was resuscitated.

She was later shifted to the Medical College Hospital as her injuries were severe.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

