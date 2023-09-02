Jacobite Synod to cooperate with CM Pinarayi Vijayan to solve centuries-old church dispute

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church Synod has conveyed to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that it will cooperate with the state government’s efforts to solve the centuries-old church dispute. The Synod was very vocal about expressing its gratitude to the government which intervened whenever the Jacobite Church found itself on the receiving end of injustice including when they were barred from burying their departed in the cemeteries of the churches in dispute. The Synod said the Church will never forget the help rendered by the state government.

The Synod said, “We look forward to the implementation of the Malankara Church Bill that was recommended by the Law Reform Commission.”

The Synod also decided to cooperate with the measures taken by the government and end all lawsuits so that the two Churches could move forward in co-existence.

