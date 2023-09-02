Home States Kerala

Oppn should work unitedly, no need to project PM candidate: Tharoor

Tharoor’s statement comes days after Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior leader Ashok Gehlot said that Rahul Gandhi would be Congress’ PM candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

MP Shashi Tharoor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Newly nominated CWC member Shashi Tharoor has said that it is better for the opposition parties not to project any leader as prime ministerial candidate during the next Parliament elections.

Tharoor’s statement comes days after Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior leader Ashok Gehlot said that Rahul Gandhi would be Congress’ PM candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Tharoor was speaking to the media after his first visit to Kerala after becoming a CWC member.

“The Congress and the Opposition parties should work as a collective to defeat the BJP. If the BJP comes to power once again, steps should be taken to protect the country. The Congress is trying to move forward by taking everyone into confidence,” he said.

Tharoor also dismissed chances of forming his own group.

“I was never part of any groups and would never be. The members of G20 will not work as a group in the working committee. If I have any difference of opinion with the leadership, I would tell it in the CWC meeting. I will work jointly with the leaders to strengthen the party”, he added.

