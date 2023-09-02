Home States Kerala

UP man arrested for attempting to kidnap minor girl in Kerala

The locals apprehended him from the locality and handed him over to the police.

By PTI

ALAPPUZHA: A 29-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested by police for allegedly attempting to abduct a four-year-old girl from her house near Mavelikkara here, police said on Saturday.

According to police, Manjith Singh, a salesman, was selling some household cleaning materials in the locality on Friday.

"The girl was playing with her elder brother in front of their house. Her brother went to the neighbour's house to collect some flowers and when he came back, he saw the accused attempting to nab her," police said.

As the children shouted and cried, he dropped her and escaped.

"He was produced before the court today which remanded him to judicial custody," police said.

