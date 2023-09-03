Home States Kerala

Harshina ends protest in front of Kozhikode MCH after police file chargesheet

The police submitted a revised list of accused persons in the court on Friday by including the names of doctors and nurses who performed the surgery. 

Botched surgery victim Harshina having sweets after ending her protest at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Saturday | Express

KOZHIKODE: K K Harshina, the victim of medical negligence, ended her months-long protest in front of the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (MCH) on Saturday after the police filed a chargesheet in the case. 

After ending the strike, Harshina said that she was satisfied with the police inquiry into the medical negligence case in which a pair of forceps was left in her abdomen after she underwent C-section at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

The police inquiry has found that the forceps got stuck in Harshina’s abdomen from the MCH itself. Harshina has been protesting seeking justice for the past 105 days. She told reporters that she would resume her strike if the government did not give proper  compensation to her.

“The probe team submitted an honest report. However, justice has to be delivered fully. Finding the culprits was essential. Now the issue of compensation should be addressed. The assurances given by the health minister should be met,” Harshina said. 

Harshina started her strike months ago demanding action against those who were involved in the botched surgery and a compensation of `50 lakh. Harshina ended her strike in front of the hospital when Health Minister Veena George came in person and gave her assurances in March. It was also decided to allocate `2 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the victim. But she started the strike again when there was no further action. 

