Indian Navy steps up preparations for Sagar Parikrama IV

KOCHI: The Indian Navy has formally announced the start of preparations for its most ambitious voyage yet - the Sagar Parikrama IV. This will see a woman naval officer sail around the world, solo, assisted and without stops. Two officers have been selected from a pool of seventeen to embark on this mission. They are Lt Cdr Dilna K, who hails from Kozhikode, and Pondicherry native Lt Cdr Roopa Alagirisamy.

To give further impetus to its efforts, the Navy has also roped in the services of Cdr Abhilash Tomy (retd), the first Indian to sail around the world following similar criteria. In fact, this journey, undertaken in 2012, was the second in the Sagar Parikrama series.

Lt Cdr Dilna K, Commodore Prashant C Menon of Navy’s Ocean Sailing Node, Captain Manish Sain, Cdr Abhilash Tomy (retd) and Lt Cdr Roopa Alagirisamy | Special Arrangement

The Indian Navy and Abhilash had inked a pact at INS Mandovi, Goa, earlier this week in the presence of VAdm Krishna Swaminathan, the vice president of the Indian Naval Sailing Association, and RAdm Rajesh Dhankhar, the commander of the Naval War College. The next few months will see Abhilash steer the training of the two woman officers, with several short and long voyages planned in the Arabian Sea, the Bay of Bengal, and the Indian Ocean.

The 44-year-old, who is the first Asian to participate in and finish the gruelling Golden Globe Race on the podium, will also mentor participants of other sailing expeditions and share his experience in training institutes through motivational talks with trainees.

Lt Cdr Dilna and Roopa are accomplished sailors in their own right. Each has over 21,000 nautical miles to their name. Recently, the two had embarked on a 188-day-long transcontinental voyage onboard INSV Tarini as part of their training.

When TNIE met them on their return to INS Mandovi in May, both had illustrated how they were greatly inspired by the journeys of Captain Dilip Donde, who undertook the first Sagar Parikrama mission in 2009, Abhilash Tomy, and the first all-women crew of INSV Tarini that circumnavigated the world in 2017 (Sagar Parikrama III).

“During the voyage, I had the company of books that detail the historic voyages of Dilip Donde and Abhilash Tomy. They inspire me. It was only two years ago that I picked up sailing. I accomplished what I did because these stalwarts had created the path for me,” Lt Cdr Dilna told TNIE. Lt Cdr Roopa, too, expressed similar sentiments. “The Indian sailing community owes much to these men and women,” she said.

The journey is slated for 2024, and only one woman officer will undertake it. Sagar Parikrama expeditions are the brainchild of late Vice Admiral M P Awati, considered the father of Indian circumnavigation missions. At present, India has eight on the list of sailors who have circumnavigated the world.

