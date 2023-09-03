Kerala: Edasserimala, Edakkulam boats lift Mannam Trophy

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Edasserimala and Edakkulam palliyodams won the Mannam Trophy in the ‘A’ and ‘B’ batches respectively in the Aranmula Uthrittathi boat race held in the Pampa on Saturday. The winners also bagged the Devaswom Board’s trophy and cash award.

Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian inaugurated the boat race. Health Minister Veena George flagged off the ceremonial procession of ‘Palliyodams’ (snake boats). Agriculture Minister P Prasad released the souvenir.

As many as 48 ‘palliyodams’ (snake boats) took part in the Aranmula Uthrittathi Boat Race. It is the first time after 2017 that the traditional style boat race is being held at Aranmula.

As many as 51 palliyodams attended the ceremonial procession. There were 32 ‘palliyodams’ in ‘A’ batch and 16 palliyodams in ‘B’ batch.

One of the palliyodams that capsized

On Saturday, the sky was clear from morning till noon. However, from around 12.15 pm, Aranmula began to witness heavy rain and around 1 pm, the strength of rain receded. Due to the rain, the inaugural function of the boat race was delayed. Till Thursday, the Palliyoda Seva Sangham, the organisers of the boat race, and government officials had some concerns about the smooth conduct of the boat race as the water level was low in Pampa. However, on Friday, the district received good rain, and there was good flow in the river.

The annual boat race marks the anniversary of the idol installation (Uthrittathi day in Chingam) at the centuries-old Sree Parthasarathy temple.

Inaugurating the boat race, Minister Saji Cherian said that Aranmula boat race has set a model for harmony and brotherhood.

He said that adequate patronage should be given for the boat race as it is crucial for the tourism development of the state.

Three palliyodams capsize; one injured

An oarsman suffered injuries on his head after a snake boat that participated in the Uthrittathi boat race capsized in the Pampa on Saturday. A total of three snake boats capsized during the heats round of the race. They are Muthavazhy, Vanmazhy and Malakkara. The injured rower was rescued and shifted to hospital. The remaining oarsmen swam to safety after their boats capsized. Initially, there were reports that at least four oarsmen were missing. However, they were soon traced.

