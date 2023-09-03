Kerala: Vigilance’s ‘Village Visit’ to stop graft and speed up govt services

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has decided to collaborate with the general public, aiming to ensure prompt service delivery from government departments and eradicate corruption. To implement the initiative, the agency is launching a programme called ‘Village Visit’. Under this programme, vigilance officials will visit village offices and local self-government offices in rural areas to address public grievances and take action when applications are delayed by government officials.

A senior officer with VACB said the programme was developed in response to frequent complaints of officials soliciting bribes from the public to process applications. Initially, the programme will focus on village offices and panchayat offices.

“Despite the regular organisation of anti-corruption campaigns, people remain reluctant to come forward with complaints against public servants who demand bribes or seek other gratifications. In certain instances, we have learnt that certain files have been deliberately delayed for several months due to non-payment of bribes. Our officials will visit village offices and panchayat offices, engaging with individuals seeking various services. We will actively listen to people’s grievances and facilitate their access to government services. If we uncover instances of bribery, we will take prompt action,” he said.

The state has seen a significant increase in corruption cases in recent years. The VACB will use this programme to gather information about corrupt officials. “By engaging with the public visiting these offices, VACB aims to build trust and encourage individuals to provide information about officials involved in corruption, even if they are reluctant to file complaints,” the official said.

Over the past two years, VACB has apprehended 114 government officials in the state for accepting bribes. The highest number of officials caught belonged to the revenue department, which oversees village offices. The second-highest number of officials caught were from LSG departments, which include panchayat, municipal, and corporation offices.

In addition to field visits, VACB actively monitors social media platforms where people voice their grievances. Some of these online posts have prompted vigilance officials to initiate probes and register cases against corrupt officials. VACB has also decided to expand awareness programs against corruption in schools and colleges to encourage young people to speak out against corruption and fearlessly report any corrupt practices they encounter.

