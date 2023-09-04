Electoral roll revision to begin on September 8

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Election Commission will carry out a comprehensive revision of the electoral rolls of all local bodies in the state for the first time after the 2020 civic polls.

The voters’ list pertaining to 19,489 wards would be revised. These include 15,962 wards in 941 Grama panchayats, 3,113 wards in 87 municipalities and 414 wards in six municipal corporations.

The exercise will begin this month with the publication of the draft voters’ list on September 8. Eligible voters will have the chance to enrol their names in the voters’ list till September 23 and the final electoral roll will be brought out on October 16.

The electoral roll revision is being carried out to include new voters who have attained the age of 18 as of January 1 this year and weed out ineligible voters. The revised electoral roll will be used in the upcoming by-elections and in the 2025 local body election with necessary amendments.

Applications can be submitted online on www.sec.kerala.gov.in between September 8 and 23 to add names, correct details and intimate transfer of voters. For removal of name, the applicant can register online, take a printout of the same and submit it to the electoral registration officer concerned either directly or by post.

While the secretaries of grama panchayats and municipalities will function as the electoral registration officers, the task will be entrusted to the additional secretaries in corporations.

Applicants can file an appeal against the decision of the electoral registration officers within 15 days of issuance of the order. The district joint directors in the LSG department will be the appellate authorities who have been directed to decide on the appeals within three days.

