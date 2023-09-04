KSEB falls short of power saving goals during Onam; crisis continues

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the Kerala State Electricity Board’s (KSEB) efforts during the Onam week, they could only save 5 million units (mu) of power per day, providing some relief but not enough to address the ongoing power crisis. The tender opening for the 500 MW medium-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) is scheduled for Monday.

KSEB had hoped to save more power during the week starting from August 27, with offices closed and people travelling to their hometowns. However, they only managed to save a total of 35 mu during the Onam week, while the monthly cumulative power consumption for August was 83 mu.

The situation was exacerbated by record-low rainfall in August, leading to minimal water levels in all reservoirs, including the Idukki hydroelectric project, which has only 29% water remaining as of Saturday.

While the India Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in several regions, KSEB officials are cautiously optimistic but aware of the unpredictable nature of rain. Rainfall could help reduce power consumption, but it’s not a guaranteed solution.

According to the State Load Despatch Centre in Kalamassery, 27.2019 mu of hydel power was generated on Friday, with power consumption reaching 87.3098 mu.

“Our goal was to limit hydel power generation by 8 mu per day. However, in recent days, we have been generating hydel power ranging from 22 mu to 27 mu per day. Purchasing power from outside sources is not feasible due to high demand in other states as well, leaving us with no choice but to rely on hydel power generation,” explained a senior board official to TNIE.

Next week, the KSEB will open two tender applications: a 500 MW midterm PPA and a 200 MW short-term PPA. The third tender for the swap agreement will be opened at a later stage. Even if the board proceeds with the midterm PPA, expected to cost Rs 5 - Rs 6 per unit, it will take 90 days to start receiving the power.

Currently, the power exchange purchases power at Rs 10 per unit, causing a significant loss of Rs 300 crore to the board. This is likely to lead to a recommendation for a power tariff hike, affecting consumers in the near future.

