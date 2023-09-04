Home States Kerala

Mammootty, Salim Kumar release Professor Omanakuttan’s books

Former teachers and students of Maharaja’s College attended the book release function. Mammootty and Salim Kumar shared their memories with Professor Omanakuttan.

Published: 04th September 2023 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2023 01:35 PM

Actors Mammootty and Salim Kumar sharing stage with Professor C R Omanakuttan.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actors Mammootty and Salim Kumar released two books, ‘Shavamtheenikal’ and ‘Thiranjedutha Kathakal’, authored by Professor C R Omanakuttan in Kochi on Saturday.

Mammootty released the book ‘Shavamtheenikal’ by handing a copy to Ravi Deecee, managing partner, of DC Books, while Salim Kumar released ‘Thiranjedutha Kathakal’ by handing over a copy to writer Unni R.

‘Shavamtheenikal’ discusses the struggles of Indians during the Emergency. It is a memoir of Omanakuttan when he travelled with Professor Eachara Warrier while he was investigating the murder of his son Rajan.

