Monson Mavunkal case: Crime Branch to interrogate ex-DIG’s wife

KOCHI: The crime branch (CB) team investigating the cheating case involving conman Monson Mavunkal has issued a summons to former DIG S Surendran’s wife, Indulekha, instructing her to appear before the investigators for questioning on September 8. She is listed as the sixth accused in this case.

The case revolves around Monson’s alleged fraudulent activities, where he deceived six businessmen of Rs 20 crore by falsely claiming that he was about to receive Rs 2.62 lakh crore. He accomplished this deceit by presenting a counterfeit bank account statement from an international bank. During their investigation, the crime branch team uncovered that Monson had transferred funds to Indulekha’s bank account. These funds were the ill-gotten gains Monson had swindled from the six businessmen.

Previously, the CB had questioned Surendran about the transactions in his wife’s accounts, but his responses were not convincing. He had also been arrested by the crime branch earlier. Additionally, the crime branch has named sculptor Santhosh as the seventh accused. It was Santhosh’s artworks, including the ‘Staff of Moses’ that Monson falsely claimed to be antiques.

