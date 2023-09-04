Nida first Indian to finish FEI endurance worlds

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 21-year-old Malayali has scripted history by becoming the first Indian equestrian to complete the Equestrian World Endurance Championship for Juniors and Young Riders. The event was held in Castelsagrat, France, on Saturday.

Nida Anjum, a native of Tirur, Malappuram, covered the 120 km-long course in 7.29 hours. She also became the first Indian woman rider to compete in the World Endurance Championship, organised by Fédération Équestre Internationale (FEI), the governing body of equestrian sports.

The challenging race demands skill and athleticism from both rider and horse. Nida competed against riders from countries with an extensive track record in endurance championships, including Italy, France, Germany, the UAE, Bahrain, and Argentina.

“I am immensely proud to be the first Indian to complete the World Endurance Riding Championship. I am now embarking on further training for upcoming championships and will continue to strive for more achievements for my country,” said Nida.

A rider and their horse must complete the 120km course at least twice within a two-year period to qualify for the World Endurance Championship. Nida exceeded the criterion by finishing the race four times in two distinct combinations. She also attained a 3-star classification, becoming the first Indian woman to do so by successfully completing the ride multiple times.

Nida’s passion for horses began as a child in Dubai, where she resides with her parents. She qualified for international championships by winning the ‘Gold Sword’ at the Abu Dhabi Endurance Championship, overcoming deserts, mountains, and streams while still in high school. Her instructor, renowned horse trainer and rider Ali Al Muhairi, was instrumental in her journey.

With this achievement, Nida has been elevated to the ranks of the world’s premier endurance riders. This achievement now permits her to participate in adult horse races, marking a significant milestone in her career. She is the daughter of Dr Anvar Ameen Chelat, managing director of Regency Group, and Minnath Anvar Ameen. Her sister is Dr Fida Anjum Chelat.

