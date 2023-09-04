Home States Kerala

Rainfall likely to intensify across state, says IMD

IMD has issued a yellow alert for Alappuzha and Ernakulam on Monday and for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Idukki on Tuesday.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rainfall is poised to intensify across the state, with the weather office highlighting the advancement of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

According to the forecast for Kerala by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area is expected to develop over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal within the next 48 hours. The system is likely to move west-northwestwards. A  monsoon trough with a southward shift would be a major influencing factor too.

Rajeevan Erikkulam, a meteorologist with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, said, “The origin and track of the low-pressure area will significantly impact the intensity of rainfall in the state. Rainfall is expected to persist in southern and central districts. By September 6 and 7, we anticipate a northward shift as the system approaches the coast, potentially resulting in heavy rainfall by September 8 and 9.”

IMD has issued a yellow alert for Alappuzha and Ernakulam on Monday and for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Idukki on Tuesday. While the IMD has revised the previously issued orange alert for Alappuzha on Sunday and Monday to a yellow alert, meteorologists caution that the situation may evolve with subsequent updates.

The forecast includes expectations of light to moderate, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall across the state until September 7. Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur, may get isolated heavy rainfall on September 7. On Sunday, there was isolated heavy rainfall in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam.

