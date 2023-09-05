Home States Kerala

3 missing as country boat capsizes in Peechi dam 

Published: 05th September 2023

Local people and Fire and Rescue Services personnel conducting a search for the three missing youths at Peechi on Monday night

By Express News Service

THRISSUR:  Three youths went missing as the country boat in which they were travelling capsized in Peechi reservoir on Monday evening. However, one of the members of the four-member team swam to safety. 

Ajith, 24, Vipin, 26 and Siraj, 24, went missing around 6pm while boating in the Peechi reservoir inside the forest. A team from Thrissur fire and rescue station conducted search operation in the region but the missing persons could not be traced.

Of the four friends, Sivaprasad managed to swim to safety and cried for help following which the fire and rescue team was informed. According to an official at Thrissur fire and rescue station, the rescue team had to walk through the forest for about three kilometres carrying the dinghy boat to conduct  search operations. Since it was night, the diving team could not be deployed.” Local people said that the area where the boat capsized was the deepest part of the reservoir.

