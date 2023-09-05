4 ports in Kerala get ISPS certification; to boost trade and industrial sectors

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: State-level announcement of International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) approval for Beypore, Vizhinjam, Kollam and Azhikal ports was made by Ahmed Devarkovil, Minister of Archeology Department, Port and Museum at Beypore port premises on Monday.

The main objective of the state government is to ensure the background development of small ports in Kerala and modernise them so that they could serve foreign ships as well. In his inaugural address, the minister said that the approval of ISPS is a big step towards that.

It was the announcement of the state government that all possibilities of water transport would be explored for the development of the country. For this, the Kerala Maritime Board along with other departments is implementing multi-faceted development projects. Another big dream of the country will come true when the first ship arrives at Vizhinjam International Port later this month. He said that the ripples of development tax generated by Vizhinjam International Seaport are going to reach all areas of Kerala.

The minister said that with ISPS certification, the four small ports in the state will be included in the list of international ports and they will be able to export more cargo in future. Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said that with the approval of ISPS, the ports in the state are going to become more active. The minister said that Beypore, Vizhinjam, Azhikal and Kollam ports will become hubs for cargo movement in the state and hubs for cruise tourism. All four ports will be upgraded to international standards and it will trigger development across the entire state. The minister said that it will be a catalyst for the progress of industrial and commercial sectors.

ISPS certification by the Central government is a part of the process of entry of foreign passenger and cargo ships into the port and implementation of various systems, including immigration clearance. Advance security arrangements are now in place at the ports to monitor movement of vessels and people.

As part of the Beypore Port developmental activities, X-Ray scanning, automatic radar systems to identify ships and modern communication systems and metal detector facilities were introduced. For easy international cargo shipping operations, the port will introduce Customs’ Electronic Data Interface (EDI) system. New wharf, new office and construction of other facilities are happening in full swing at the port, said port officials.

