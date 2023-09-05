Home States Kerala

Actor-director Joy Mathew suffers minor injury in road accident in Thrissur

The accident occurred when the car in which Mathew was traveling hit a pick-up van at Mandalamkunnu on the Chavakkad-Ponnani highway.

Published: 05th September 2023 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2023 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Joy_Mathew

Joy Mathew (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

THRISSUR: Malayalam actor-director Joy Mathew suffered injuries in a car accident that occurred on a busy national highway in the Thrissur district of Kerala on Monday night, police said.

The accident occurred when the car in which Mathew was traveling hit a pick-up van at Mandalamkunnu on the Chavakkad-Ponnani highway.

Both Mathew and the van driver suffered minor injuries in the collision.

"The car was driven by Mathew's driver. Mathew suffered a minor injury to his nose. The pick-up van driver had a leg injury. Both of them were rushed to a nearby private hospital soon," a police officer said.

Their condition is stable as of now, he said.

The driver of the pick-up van, who got trapped inside the vehicle due to the impact of the collision, was brought out by the fire and rescue services personnel with the support of local people, he said.

The award-winning actor was in the news recently for his critical stand and remarks against the Left Front government in Kerala.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joy Mathew road accident in Thrissur Chavakkad-Ponnani highway

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp