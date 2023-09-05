An officer and gentleman, Mannar native Sreekumar a true ‘serviceman’

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: This Indian Air Force (IAF) officer from Mannar, in Alappuzha district, is a serviceman to the core. Even when on leave, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) P K Sreekumar, who serves as Assistant Chief of Air Staff, Engineering (Transport and Helicopters) at the IAF headquarters in New Delhi, never misses an opportunity to pay back to society.

The AVM is a proud son of Mannar, says Wing Commander S Parameswaran, a retired IAF officer and co-collaborator in social activities. “He visits his hometown twice a year and engages in various community activities, including holding motivational sessions and yoga classes at schools, cleaning public places, etc.” Parameswaran said.

“A few defence personnel from Mannar first joined hands many years ago to engage in social activities. In 2018, Sreekumar arrived on leave on August 15, when the deluge started creating havoc. He organised relief and rehabilitation activities. He pooled relief materials from across the country, thanks to his personal contacts, which aided hundreds of people who were affected by the floods,” Parameswaran said.

“He has also been engaged in making Mannar plastic-free, by implementing the concept of the Swachh Bharat Mission. A team led by Sreekumar helped spread public awareness about the potential hazards of plastic on environment. He spearheaded the distribution of free environment-friendly jute bags to houses and schools, in collaboration with local governing bodies.

He was instrumental in employing the Miyawaki method -- of planting two to four different types of indigenous trees within every square metre -- to create a forest at the Coimbatore Air Force Station. Sreekumar has also been active in creating awareness of the Agniveer recruitment scheme in defence forces among youth in nearby areas,” said Major L Jayakumar, a retired Army officer and fellow social activist.

Sreekumar’s wife Sreelatha and son Gourishankar, who like his father is a BTech graduate from Kollam TKM College, back all his endeavours. They pitch in to help create awareness of the health benefits of yoga among all categories of people. Over the last three decades they have imparted yoga lessons to more than 20,000 people, within the Air Force and outside. Sreekumar was awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal in 2015. “His actions practically endorse our PM’s call to all soldiers to contribute to the nation-building process,” Jayakumar said.

