Brisk polling reported in Kerala’s Puthuppally assembly constituency

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: As the polling in the by-election to the Puthuppally Assembly constituency is progressing, 41.53 percent voting was reported till 12.45 pm. Meanwhile, polling was slightly disrupted following heavy rain in various places in the constituency.

A huge number of voters appeared lining up in front of the polling booth to use their democratic rights shortly after the polling began at 7 a.m. LDF candidate Jaick C Thomas had to wait nearly an hour in the queue at the polling booth set up at Govt LP School, Kaniyankunnu in Manarcad. He arrived at the booth around 7.50 a.m. and cast his vote only by 8.52 a.m. Manarcad and Pamapady panchayat witnessed a higher turnout of voters.

UDF candidate Chandy Oommen along with his mother and sisters cast their votes at Georgian Public School, Puthuppally by 9.30 am. Minister for Cooperatives and Registrations V N Vasavan voted at MGM HS in Pampady by 9.30 a.m. In the first four of voting, more male voters turned up in the booths than women.

The by-election was necessitated following the demise of Oommen Chandy, who represented the constituency for the past 53 years. While UDF fielded Oommen Chandy’s son, Chandy Oommen, Jaick Thomas is the candidate of LDF for the third consecutive time here. G Lijin Lal is the NDA candidate.

KOTTAYAM: As the polling in the by-election to the Puthuppally Assembly constituency is progressing, 41.53 percent voting was reported till 12.45 pm. Meanwhile, polling was slightly disrupted following heavy rain in various places in the constituency. A huge number of voters appeared lining up in front of the polling booth to use their democratic rights shortly after the polling began at 7 a.m. LDF candidate Jaick C Thomas had to wait nearly an hour in the queue at the polling booth set up at Govt LP School, Kaniyankunnu in Manarcad. He arrived at the booth around 7.50 a.m. and cast his vote only by 8.52 a.m. Manarcad and Pamapady panchayat witnessed a higher turnout of voters. UDF candidate Chandy Oommen along with his mother and sisters cast their votes at Georgian Public School, Puthuppally by 9.30 am. Minister for Cooperatives and Registrations V N Vasavan voted at MGM HS in Pampady by 9.30 a.m. In the first four of voting, more male voters turned up in the booths than women.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The by-election was necessitated following the demise of Oommen Chandy, who represented the constituency for the past 53 years. While UDF fielded Oommen Chandy’s son, Chandy Oommen, Jaick Thomas is the candidate of LDF for the third consecutive time here. G Lijin Lal is the NDA candidate.