In life & in death, 74-yr-old Ismail inspired acceptance

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Religious harmony can begin at home. Members of a Hindu family buried their patriarch, who had embraced Islamic faith, in the graveyard of the local masjid. Ismail alias Thankappan, 74, died after a brief illness on Saturday. He was buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

Thankappan was a labourer from a scheduled caste community. He along with his wife Viswam Vadha, son Ajayghosh and daughter Manjusha resided in Ithiyoor, Balaramapuram. In September 2019, he chose to embrace Islam and changed his name to Ismail.

He moved to Ponnani after informing his family he had found work there. It was only later that they realised that he was converting to Islam. After the initial shock, they wholeheartedly accepted him back into their lives.“We do not know the real reason why my father embraced Islam,” said Manjusha. “I asked him several times. All he said was that it was what he desired. He studied the Quran and other scriptures while in Ponnani. He enjoyed his stay there. He returned home only after our repeated pleas. He used to go to local mosques to perform namaz,” she said.

Office-bearers of the Balaramapuram Town Muslim Jamaath were surprised when one morning in October 2019, Thankappan visited the mosque and informed them that he had embraced Islam and submitted an affidavit as proof. “He expressed his desire to be buried in the burial ground of the mosque,” jamaath general secretary M Haja told TNIE.

“When in good health, he used to perform namaz five times a day. He even used to preach,” recalls Haja.

When Ismail died, his wife and children had no doubts regarding their next course of action. They informed the jamaath general secretary about his demise. “We went to his house and told them that if they had no reservations, the body could be buried at our graveyard. They readily agreed,” said Haja.

Accompanied by his children, Ismail’s body was taken to the local mosque where all the rituals were performed. The ‘mayyath niskaram’ was performed at the mosque in the presence of his relatives. “We have informed his family that they can visit the tomb whenever they so wish. We will hold a prayer for him on September 10 at the mosque,” Haja added.

