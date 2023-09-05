Ire against revenue dept move to convert 10,660 acres of land to reserve forest in Kanthalloor

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: An action council formed under the leadership of Kanthalloor residents has decided to observe a hartal in the panchayat on September 7 to protest against the revenue department’s move to convert the 10,660 acres of revenue land in block number 50 of Keezhanthoor village to reserve forest. The protest is also being held against the district collector’s order that imposed restrictions on the construction activities in 13 panchayats of Idukki.

According to the protestors, the collector’s order declaring Kanthalloor as an environmentally fragile area despite no natural calamities or disasters being reported in the area will affect the tourism prospects of the village. Kanthalloor panchayat president Mohandas said that the revenue department converted the entire revenue land in block number 50 to reserve forest without informing the local body concerned or residents. “We suspect the move to convert the entire area to forestland is part of an attempt to evict people,” he said.

As per the forest department authorities, a total of 90.422 square kilometres of land from Keezhanthoor and Marayur villages under the Devikulam taluk was declared as the Chinnar reserve forest in 1942. “In 1984, it was declared as Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary. In 1999, the Devikulam Land Records survey superintendent declared 3,844 hectares of forestland as revenue land without consulting with the forest department.

The department then submitted a letter to the district collector demanding a change in the land status,” said an official. “The forest department only requested a change in the land status of the department-owned 3,844 hectares of land. However, apart from 3,844 hectares of forestland, block number 50 includes 795 hectares of revenue land too. The revenue department declared the entire block number 50 as a reserve forest by mistake,” a forest department official.

