IUML new national committee in November: P M A Salam

MALAPPURAM: The Indian Union Muslim League will constitute its new national committee after its national council meeting scheduled to be held in New Delhi in November, League state general secretary P M A Salam said in Malappuram on Monday. He was briefing reporters on the key takeaways from the IUML state committee meeting held on Sunday.

“A delegates meet of the IUML will be held in New Delhi on November 16 as part of the conclusion of the year-long 75th anniversary celebrations of the party’s formation. Leaders from the Opposition bloc INDIA, besides nearly 800 representatives from Kerala will take part in the meet.

On November 17, the IUML national council will convene in New Delhi, following which the national committee will be constituted,” Salam said. He declined to divulge any more information, saying IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty will provide more details soon.

At present, K M Kader Mohideen is the IUML national president, a post he assumed in 2017. Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal is the party’s political affairs committee chairman, and Kunhalikutty is the national general secretary. Political observers are keenly watching whether the posts will see any change or not after the November 17 meeting.

The party wrapped up its membership campaign in Kerala recently, and will conclude membership campaigns in other states, including Tamil Nadu, ahead of the formation of the new national committee.

Stressing that IUML was emerging as a significant political force at the national level, Salam said the party received due recognition in the INDIA coalition, which signified is growing importance nationally. “People of the nation see INDIA as a front capable of safeguarding democracy and secularism,” Salam said.

