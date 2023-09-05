Kerala govt may opt for short-term loans from welfare fund boards

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government may borrow money from two welfare fund boards to make up for the fund shortage. The proposal is to take short-term loans from the Kerala Motor Workers’ Welfare Fund Board (KMWWFB) and the Kerala Toddy Workers’ Welfare Fund Board (KTWWFB).

Sources said the money would be returned in a few months to avoid a corresponding cut in the Net Borrowing Ceiling (NBC) for Open Market Borrowing (OMB) fixed by the Union Department of Expenditure (DoE). The government plans to borrow Rs 1,200 crore from the KMWWFB and Rs 500 crore from the KTWWFB.

If the government fails to return the amount within a few months, the fund will be counted as a public account accrual. The state government earlier reported to the DoE that the public account accrual in 2023-24 would be around Rs 6,500 crore, as in the previous financial year. The NBC was fixed accordingly and in case the actuals are higher than the estimate, a corresponding cut can be expected in the NBC for the subsequent financial year.

Theoretically, the NBC for the state for 2023-24 is 3% of the projected GSDP amounting to Rs 32,442 crore. But after adjusting the OBBs and other liabilities, the figure was reduced to Rs 20,521 crore. Of this, Rs 20,521 crore can be taken in the first nine months and the rest in the last quarter.

Neck deep in crisis

The government is neck deep in crisis after the DoE started adjusting off-budget borrowings from the Net Borrowing Ceiling. This year, NBC was slashed by nearly D12,000 crore. The crisis worsened with the government spending D18,000 crore during the Onam season. Of this, D1,900 crore was spent to give social security pensions.

