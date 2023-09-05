Kerala man stabs daughters, hangs self

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old man ended his life after slitting the throat of his three daughters at Ramapuram near Pala on Sunday night. The deceased is Jomon, of Chettukulam colony in Ramapuram. The injured children, Ananya, 13, Amaya, 10, and Anamika, 7, were admitted to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

As per reports, the condition of Anamika was critical and she underwent an emergency surgery. The police said the incident occurred around midnight on Sunday, while Jomon and the girls were staying at the house of his uncle Mathai.

The police said Mathai, Jomon and the girls were sleeping in the same room. Jomon tried to suffocate Ananya with a pillow. But Mathai woke up and tried to stop him. The children ran out of the house. Jomon chased them and tried to slit their throats. Ananya and Amaya fled, but Anamika was seriously injured. Jomon later hanged himself.

