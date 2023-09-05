Home States Kerala

Met dept predicts more rain; orange alert in Idukki & Pathanamthitta

The Met department has sounded orange alert for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts on Tuesday. Besides, a yellow alert has been issued for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Thrissur on the day. 

Published: 05th September 2023 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2023 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:   After a brief lull on Monday, rain is likely to pick up across the state in the coming days, according to latest weather forecast. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy rainfall in the state on Tuesday. The Met department has sounded orange alert for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts on Tuesday. Besides, a yellow alert has been issued for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Thrissur on the day. 

Meanwhile, Pathanamthitta and Idukki received heavy rain on Sunday. As per the data recorded on Monday morning, Konni in Pathanamthitta received 150mm rain, followed by 130mm each at Mankompu (Alappuzha) and Kunnanthanam (Pathanamthitta). However, weather experts said rain intensity will pick up further only after the formation of a low pressure area over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours.

“Rain in the previous day was influenced more by local conditions. The intensity is expected to pick up soon. Initial trajectory shows northern districts are likely to receive more rainfall in the coming days,” said Rajeevan Erikkulam, a meteorologist with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority. IMD predicted orange alert for Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode on September 8. Yellow alert  has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod on the same day. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Meteorological Department Orange alert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp