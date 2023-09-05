Met dept predicts more rain; orange alert in Idukki & Pathanamthitta

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a brief lull on Monday, rain is likely to pick up across the state in the coming days, according to latest weather forecast. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy rainfall in the state on Tuesday. The Met department has sounded orange alert for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts on Tuesday. Besides, a yellow alert has been issued for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Thrissur on the day.

Meanwhile, Pathanamthitta and Idukki received heavy rain on Sunday. As per the data recorded on Monday morning, Konni in Pathanamthitta received 150mm rain, followed by 130mm each at Mankompu (Alappuzha) and Kunnanthanam (Pathanamthitta). However, weather experts said rain intensity will pick up further only after the formation of a low pressure area over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours.

“Rain in the previous day was influenced more by local conditions. The intensity is expected to pick up soon. Initial trajectory shows northern districts are likely to receive more rainfall in the coming days,” said Rajeevan Erikkulam, a meteorologist with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority. IMD predicted orange alert for Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode on September 8. Yellow alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod on the same day.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a brief lull on Monday, rain is likely to pick up across the state in the coming days, according to latest weather forecast. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy rainfall in the state on Tuesday. The Met department has sounded orange alert for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts on Tuesday. Besides, a yellow alert has been issued for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Thrissur on the day. Meanwhile, Pathanamthitta and Idukki received heavy rain on Sunday. As per the data recorded on Monday morning, Konni in Pathanamthitta received 150mm rain, followed by 130mm each at Mankompu (Alappuzha) and Kunnanthanam (Pathanamthitta). However, weather experts said rain intensity will pick up further only after the formation of a low pressure area over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours. “Rain in the previous day was influenced more by local conditions. The intensity is expected to pick up soon. Initial trajectory shows northern districts are likely to receive more rainfall in the coming days,” said Rajeevan Erikkulam, a meteorologist with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority. IMD predicted orange alert for Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode on September 8. Yellow alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod on the same day. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });