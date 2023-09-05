Puthuppally goes to polls today after fierce campaigning

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The wait is over. Puthuppally is all set to move to polling booths on Tuesday.

Though the by-election won’t make any difference in the present administration, its results will be crucial for all political fronts as it is considered as a semi-final of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Taking into account this factor, the UDF, LDF and NDA had done commendable election work during the past three-and-a-half weeks. While UDF banks on ‘Oommen Chandy’ factor and possible anti-incumbency, LDF and NDA put their hopes on the development activities of state and Central governments, respectively.

The Election Commission has completed all arrangements for the polling. The polling materials for 182 polling booths in the constituency have been distributed. The voting will commence at 7am and conclude at 6pm.

Political parties and candidates exuded confidence on the eve of the polling day. The candidates were busy on Monday with last-minute canvassing of votes. LDF candidate Jaick C Thomas made a quick visit through all eight panchayats in the constituency on the day of silent campaigning. Jaick, who dismissed the UDF claims of winning the election with a dream margin, said he is banking on the voters of Puthuppally.

“During the celebrations of Oommen Chandy’s 50 years in the Assembly, UDF claimed a margin of 50,000 votes in the next (2021) election. However, we had seen how Puthuppally responded to the claim. Let the people of Puthuppally make their choice. I am confident after seeing the overwhelming response of the people to the final day’s show in the campaigning,” Jaick said.

After offering prayers at Manarcad Devi temple and St George Orthodox Church in Puthuppally in the morning, UDF candidate Chandy Oommen also travelled through all the panchayats meeting voters. “I found my biggest advantage in the service rendered by my father to the people of Puthuppally. However, he never made any publicity for his deeds. He dedicated his life to the people. They will decide everything,” Oommen said.

NDA candidate Lijin Lal concentrated on meeting key voters and important persons in the constituency. Lijin said people will vote for the NDA government’s development projects. “People have experienced the result of developmental politics through the NDA. Now, the decision to operate the second Vande Bharath Express from Kottayam has come. At the same time, LDF and UDF were concentrating on recriminatory campaigns,” he said.

