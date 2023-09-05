Tigress captured, peace returns to Wayanad village

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Colonies across Wayanad, including at Erlottu Kunnu village, erupted in celebration on Monday after news broke that the dreadful tigress that had been terrorising them for the past several weeks and killing domestic animals was finally captured.

After several weeks of efforts by the Forest department officials and local residents, the tigress was caught around 3am, in the cage kept at Kolarattukunnu in Moolamkavu near Sultan Bathery. A 30-member Forest department team, including members of the Rapid Response Team (RRT), had been on a mission to catch the big cat at Erlottu Kunnu in Wayanad. The team had placed two cages and installed 14 cameras to track and trap the tigress even as the residents and protested demanding it be captured. Goats were kept in the cages as bait.

Immediately after the tigress was caught, higher forest officials were alerted and procedures were initiated to shift it to the Forest department headquarters near Sultan Bathery. It has been kept at the animal palliative care unit in the HQ. “The tigress is around 12 years old and is seemingly unable to hunt due to its age. This was why it was entering human settlements in search of prey. It cannot return to the forest,” said an officer with the Kuppadi forest range officer.

A team of veterinary experts will examine animal, and further steps will be taken based on its condition, the officials said. If healthy, the tigress may be released into the forest. “The tigress had successfully evaded capture for a long time, but we finally caught it,” said the officer. The forest officials found that the tigress had changed its route, making its capture a difficult task. The first cage was installed on Friday. A second one was put up on Saturday after residents blocked the NH766 on Friday in protest against the delay in capturing the tigress.

As per the residents, the tigress killed one cattle, two pet dogs and nearly 100 chickens within a week. They said it would hide in the plantation during the day and hunt at dusk. Due to the prowling tiger, farmers and residents were unable to get a good night’s sleep even on Thiruvonam day.

Insufficient infra

Forest officials highlighted the lack of facilities to house captured wild animals. They said the hospice and palliative care unit at Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary to place the animals can only accommodate four is currently packed. A proposal to set up additional palliative care unit has been submitted, but the government is yet to approve it, they said.

