Urge democratic forces to resist 'One nation, one election' plan, says Kerala CM Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the Union government's moves to implement the 'one nation, one election' plan so as to hold Lok Sabha and state assembly elections simultaneously, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has exhorted democratic forces to come forward to resist the move that would give absolute power to the Centre.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said the Sangh Parivar's 'one nation, one election' slogan threatens the 'idea of India', the country's democratic setup and its Constitutional principles. It also amounts to undermining the federal structure and giving total authority to the Centre, he warned.

Pinarayi said the relevance of the Rajya Sabha, which is one of the key pillars of the Indian parliamentary system, is being questioned through the 'one nation, one election' move.'

The state assembly elections conducted at different stages decide the composition of the Rajya Sabha. By conducting all state assembly elections simultaneously the political diversity in the Rajya Sabha would be eroded, he said.

The Chief Minister said it was clear that the Sangh Parivar's move to implement the 'one nation, one election' plan was due to the fear of losing the upcoming elections to five state assemblies.

"The Sangh Parivar knows that a defeat in the upcoming state elections would have a bearing on its Lok Sabha prospects," he said.

"The moves by the Sangh Parivar to put an end to the existence of India as a democratic country should be resisted by all means. Democratic forces in the country should come forward to resist such attempts to end the diversity in the country's parliamentary democracy," Pinarayi said.

