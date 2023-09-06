ED grills Lakshadweep MP Faizal in fish export scam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing money laundering in connection with the export of dry tuna fish (Massmen) from Lakshadweep to Sri Lanka interrogated MP Mohammed Faizal P on Tuesday. The MP appeared at the ED office around 10am and the interrogation continued till evening.

In June, ED raided the houses and offices of Faizal in Lakshadweep, New Delhi and Kerala. The national agency has asked Faizal to appear again for interrogation and a fresh notice in this regard will be issued soon. The allegation is that Lakshadweep Cooperative Marketing Federation made an export agreement with a Sri Lankan firm regarding the supply of Massmen in 2016-2017.

As part of export project, around 287 tonnes of dried fish was procured from fishermen in Lakshadweep. After exporting a small quantity of Massmen, the Lankan firm withdrew from the agreement causing a huge loss to the Lakshadweep Marketing Federation and the fishermen.

THE ISSUE

As per an export agreement, around 287 tonnes of dried fish was procured from fishermen in Lakshadweep. After exporting a small quantity of Massmen, the Sri Lankan firm withdrew from the agreement causing a huge loss to the Lakshadweep Marketing Federation and the fishermen

KOCHI: Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing money laundering in connection with the export of dry tuna fish (Massmen) from Lakshadweep to Sri Lanka interrogated MP Mohammed Faizal P on Tuesday. The MP appeared at the ED office around 10am and the interrogation continued till evening. In June, ED raided the houses and offices of Faizal in Lakshadweep, New Delhi and Kerala. The national agency has asked Faizal to appear again for interrogation and a fresh notice in this regard will be issued soon. The allegation is that Lakshadweep Cooperative Marketing Federation made an export agreement with a Sri Lankan firm regarding the supply of Massmen in 2016-2017. As part of export project, around 287 tonnes of dried fish was procured from fishermen in Lakshadweep. After exporting a small quantity of Massmen, the Lankan firm withdrew from the agreement causing a huge loss to the Lakshadweep Marketing Federation and the fishermen.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); THE ISSUE As per an export agreement, around 287 tonnes of dried fish was procured from fishermen in Lakshadweep. After exporting a small quantity of Massmen, the Sri Lankan firm withdrew from the agreement causing a huge loss to the Lakshadweep Marketing Federation and the fishermen