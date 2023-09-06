Home States Kerala

ED grills Lakshadweep MP Faizal in fish export scam

The allegation is that Lakshadweep Cooperative Marketing Federation made an export agreement with a Sri Lankan firm regarding the supply of Massmen in 2016-2017. 

Published: 06th September 2023 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2023 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal.(File Photo | PTI)

Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal.(File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing money laundering in connection with the export of dry tuna fish (Massmen) from Lakshadweep to Sri Lanka interrogated MP Mohammed Faizal P on Tuesday. The MP appeared at the ED office around 10am and the interrogation continued till evening.  

In June, ED raided the houses and offices of Faizal in Lakshadweep, New Delhi and Kerala. The national agency has asked Faizal to appear again for interrogation and a fresh notice in this regard will be issued soon. The allegation is that Lakshadweep Cooperative Marketing Federation made an export agreement with a Sri Lankan firm regarding the supply of Massmen in 2016-2017. 

As part of export project, around 287 tonnes of dried fish was procured from fishermen in Lakshadweep. After exporting a small quantity of Massmen, the Lankan firm withdrew from the agreement causing a huge loss to the Lakshadweep Marketing Federation and the fishermen.

THE ISSUE
As per an export agreement, around 287 tonnes of dried fish was procured from fishermen in Lakshadweep.  After exporting a small quantity of Massmen, the Sri Lankan firm withdrew from the agreement causing a huge loss to the Lakshadweep Marketing Federation and the fishermen

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MP Mohammed Faizal Enforcement Directorate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp