Former footballer turns coach, inspires young talent in Mylom village

Rahul R By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: In the quiet village of Mylom in Kollam, an inspiring story of passion and dedication unfolds. Meet Jayson C Johan, a 49-year-old former football player and lawyer, on a noble mission to nurture the dreams of budding young football talents. In his village, Jayson becomes a mentor and coach, devoting his time and resources to provide free training to over 50 aspiring players. From covering all expenses to tirelessly coaching, Jayson’s dedication has already borne fruit, with more than five of his students earning spots on both sub-junior and junior district-level football teams.

Although born in Malappuram, where football is a way of life, Jayson’s move to Kollam in 2010 did not diminish his love for the sport. He discovered a thriving football community in Kollam, filled with young and old enthusiasts eager to embrace the game. This contagious enthusiasm ignited Jayson’s mission to nurture these young talents.

“I was born in Malappuram, where football is life. I settled in Kollam in 2010 after my marriage. Here, I witnessed young and old individuals displaying a keen interest in football. That served as my inspiration to provide training sessions to these budding athletes. In April of this year, I initiated training sessions for young football players. In the last six months, a total of 53 young and middle-aged players have joined my training program,” said Jayson, radiating passion.

One of his students, Thobith A, a 14-year-old aspiring footballer who joined Jayson’s training programme two months ago, recently earned a spot on the district-level sub-junior football team. Aspiring to become the world’s most formidable goalkeeper, he expressed, “I used to think that goalkeeping was simply about preventing the ball from entering the goalpost. However, I now realize that it is the most challenging position in football. It demands physical and mental strength, emotional control, and the ability to anticipate the next move of the players,” said Thobith, who is in class 9.

Akshay Abhilash, 12, another aspiring player, shared, “My favourite player is Cristiano Ronaldo, which is why I chose to become a forward striker. My dream is to become a professional football player and represent international clubs,” Akshay told TNIE.

Despite the absence of a dedicated playground, Jayson perseveres, utilising public grounds and private fields to train his students. He acknowledges the challenges posed by the lack of proper facilities, stating, “Most training programmes have relied on public playgrounds or large privately owned lands. In our village, playgrounds are available in only a few schools, but they are neither spacious nor suitable for aspiring professional players. We have approached the offices of our local MLA and MP, requesting a dedicated playground. They have promised a solution, but nothing has materialised,” Jayson lamented.

These limitations have not deterred this football crusader. Jayson has organised seven-a-side tournaments in memory of the late Dr Vandana Das, who tragically lost her life at Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital. The tournament has drawn participation from various clubs across the district.

KOLLAM: In the quiet village of Mylom in Kollam, an inspiring story of passion and dedication unfolds. Meet Jayson C Johan, a 49-year-old former football player and lawyer, on a noble mission to nurture the dreams of budding young football talents. In his village, Jayson becomes a mentor and coach, devoting his time and resources to provide free training to over 50 aspiring players. From covering all expenses to tirelessly coaching, Jayson’s dedication has already borne fruit, with more than five of his students earning spots on both sub-junior and junior district-level football teams. Although born in Malappuram, where football is a way of life, Jayson’s move to Kollam in 2010 did not diminish his love for the sport. He discovered a thriving football community in Kollam, filled with young and old enthusiasts eager to embrace the game. This contagious enthusiasm ignited Jayson’s mission to nurture these young talents. “I was born in Malappuram, where football is life. I settled in Kollam in 2010 after my marriage. Here, I witnessed young and old individuals displaying a keen interest in football. That served as my inspiration to provide training sessions to these budding athletes. In April of this year, I initiated training sessions for young football players. In the last six months, a total of 53 young and middle-aged players have joined my training program,” said Jayson, radiating passion.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); One of his students, Thobith A, a 14-year-old aspiring footballer who joined Jayson’s training programme two months ago, recently earned a spot on the district-level sub-junior football team. Aspiring to become the world’s most formidable goalkeeper, he expressed, “I used to think that goalkeeping was simply about preventing the ball from entering the goalpost. However, I now realize that it is the most challenging position in football. It demands physical and mental strength, emotional control, and the ability to anticipate the next move of the players,” said Thobith, who is in class 9. Akshay Abhilash, 12, another aspiring player, shared, “My favourite player is Cristiano Ronaldo, which is why I chose to become a forward striker. My dream is to become a professional football player and represent international clubs,” Akshay told TNIE. Despite the absence of a dedicated playground, Jayson perseveres, utilising public grounds and private fields to train his students. He acknowledges the challenges posed by the lack of proper facilities, stating, “Most training programmes have relied on public playgrounds or large privately owned lands. In our village, playgrounds are available in only a few schools, but they are neither spacious nor suitable for aspiring professional players. We have approached the offices of our local MLA and MP, requesting a dedicated playground. They have promised a solution, but nothing has materialised,” Jayson lamented. These limitations have not deterred this football crusader. Jayson has organised seven-a-side tournaments in memory of the late Dr Vandana Das, who tragically lost her life at Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital. The tournament has drawn participation from various clubs across the district.