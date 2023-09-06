Kerala govt rejects proposal to raise HRA and other allowances for cops assigned to AR camps

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has rejected the police department’s proposal to replace the barrack allowance for cops assigned to Armed Reserve (AR) Camps with house rent allowance (HRA). The police department had suggested providing HRA to AR Camp personnel, similar to local police officers. Unlike the armed battalions, AR Camps fall under the jurisdiction of district police chiefs. The department presented this proposal while highlighting discrepancies in the 11th pay revision order.

Presently, cops stationed at AR camps receive a meagre monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 for staying in barracks. In contrast, the average HRA for police officers amounts to Rs 5,500 per month within corporation limits.There are 18 AR Camps in the state, affecting approximately 1,200 cops, ranging from havildar to sub-inspector.

The government’s rationale is that despite the integration of Armed Reserve and Civil Police cadres, some AR categories remain closed wings. Since AR battalion personnel are required to reside in barracks, the government can only provide them with a barrack allowance, not HRA. However, AR Camp personnel argue that the rules allow them to stay outside the barracks, especially if they live in proximity to the camps.

“The rule permits staying outside the barracks. Married cops cannot bring their families to the barracks; they need to find housing, and HRA is essential for that. It’s unfortunate that our request was denied,”said an officer from the AR Camp. The government order reveals that the state police chief at the time, Anil Kant, did not dispute the Pay Revision Commission’s recommendation.

Additionally, the government rejected the proposal to grant full uniform allowance for cops working in the intelligence and Crime Branch wings, citing that officers in these units do not regularly wear uniforms, thus eliminating the need for full uniform allowances, which amount to Rs 5,500 per year for civil police officers.

Furthermore, the government dismissed 21 other proposals, including increasing the Thunderbolt commandos’ allowance to 50% of their basic pay and enhancing cops’ risk allowance to 10% of their basic pay.

