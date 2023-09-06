Home States Kerala

Kerala: Seat belt to be made mandatory in heavy vehicles

The minister said that cameras will be installed in KSRTC and private buses by October 31.

Published: 06th September 2023 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2023 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Heavy vehicles

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Soon, wearing seat belts will be mandatory in the front seats of all heavy vehicles, including KSRTC buses. According to Transport Minister Antony Raju, drivers of all buses and trucks plying in the state must wear seat belts from November 1.

“Though we planned to implement it a few months ago, KSRTC required more time as they needed to float tenders to change the seats of all vehicles. Though some states have not yet implemented the rule, we decided to implement it,” said the minister.

The minister also said that the implementation of the rule would be monitored with the help of AI cameras. The minister said that cameras will be installed in KSRTC and private buses by October 31.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp