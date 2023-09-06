Kerala: Seat belt to be made mandatory in heavy vehicles

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Soon, wearing seat belts will be mandatory in the front seats of all heavy vehicles, including KSRTC buses. According to Transport Minister Antony Raju, drivers of all buses and trucks plying in the state must wear seat belts from November 1.

“Though we planned to implement it a few months ago, KSRTC required more time as they needed to float tenders to change the seats of all vehicles. Though some states have not yet implemented the rule, we decided to implement it,” said the minister.

The minister also said that the implementation of the rule would be monitored with the help of AI cameras. The minister said that cameras will be installed in KSRTC and private buses by October 31.

