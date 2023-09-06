KSEB faces setback as power companies quote inflated rates in tender for procuring 150 MW

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSEB encountered a significant setback on Tuesday as the tender process for procuring 150 MW of power for a three-month period concluded with 12 power companies quoting excessively inflated rates, ranging from Rs 7.60 to Rs 9.36 per unit.

“The power companies have offered 25 MW each. One company quoted Rs 7.60 for September, but they did not reduce it during the reverse e-bidding. Another company quoted Rs 9.36 per unit for October, which was later reduced to Rs 7.87. In the case of November, one company initially quoted Rs 8.49 but later brought it down to Rs 6.93,”a power department official told TNIE.

These tender results came a day after the board opened tenders for a 500 MW long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). A third tender for a swap arrangement for 500 MW will be opened on Thursday.

Additionally, a panel led by the chief secretary, tasked by the government to explore ways to revoke the cancelled 465 MW long-term PPA, has passed the decision to the cabinet.

The panel also includes the additional chief secretary for power, the principal secretary for finance, and the KSEB CMD. The cancellation of the PPA raises complex legal issues, as the State Electricity Regulatory Commission was responsible for the cancellation, and it is pending before the appellate authority of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission.

