Low pressure area in Bay of Bengal to bring more rainfall

Published: 06th September 2023 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2023 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted widespread rainfall with isolated heavy showers in the state until September 9 due to the influence of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. Specifically, six districts — Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Thrissur—are expected to experience isolated heavy rainfall during this period.

Additionally, Palakkad and Malappuram may also receive isolated heavy rainfall on September 8 and 9, for which the IMD has issued yellow alerts. The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 Kmph in one or two places in the state during this period. Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea during this time. 

Weather experts anticipate that coastal areas in the central and northern regions will receive more rainfall. On Tuesday, the intensity of rainfall decreased, with the maximum recorded rainfall reaching 30 mm (in districts such as Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kasaragod), compared to the previous day’s 150 mm in Pathanamthitta.

