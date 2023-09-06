Solar scam legal expenses set state exchequer back by Rs 3.05 crore

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate Court’s decision to accept the CBI’s closure report exonerating former chief minister Oommen Chandy in the sexual abuse case linked to solar scam could come as a setback for the state government.

For, the government spent a whopping Rs 3.05 crore on legal procedures related to the scam, as per the data released by the government following a question by Congress MLA C R Mahesh in the assembly earlier.

Around Rs 1.77 crore, more than half of the total amount, went towards covering the expenses of the Justice G Sivarajan-led judicial commission, which was formed in 2013 by the then Chandy government to probe the scam and submitted its report in 2017. This despite reports that Justice Sivarajan did not accept remuneration.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan termed the Thiruvananthapuram court’s decision a slap on the face of the LDF government, which, he claimed, did its best to tarnish the image of the late Congress leader. “As many as four investigation teams were formed by the LDF government, despite it being clear from the beginning that the allegations were false. The government hired leading lawyers to fight the case. However, all its attempts proved futile,” said Satheesan.

The senior Congress leader demanded a public apology from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to Chandy’s family, saying the latter faced mental and emotional trauma owing to the “baseless allegations” levelled against the late leader.

KOCHI: The Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate Court’s decision to accept the CBI’s closure report exonerating former chief minister Oommen Chandy in the sexual abuse case linked to solar scam could come as a setback for the state government. For, the government spent a whopping Rs 3.05 crore on legal procedures related to the scam, as per the data released by the government following a question by Congress MLA C R Mahesh in the assembly earlier. Around Rs 1.77 crore, more than half of the total amount, went towards covering the expenses of the Justice G Sivarajan-led judicial commission, which was formed in 2013 by the then Chandy government to probe the scam and submitted its report in 2017. This despite reports that Justice Sivarajan did not accept remuneration. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan termed the Thiruvananthapuram court’s decision a slap on the face of the LDF government, which, he claimed, did its best to tarnish the image of the late Congress leader. “As many as four investigation teams were formed by the LDF government, despite it being clear from the beginning that the allegations were false. The government hired leading lawyers to fight the case. However, all its attempts proved futile,” said Satheesan. The senior Congress leader demanded a public apology from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to Chandy’s family, saying the latter faced mental and emotional trauma owing to the “baseless allegations” levelled against the late leader.