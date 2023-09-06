Special Protection Group chief Arun Kumar Sinha dies in Gurugram hospital at 61

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Arun Kumar Sinha, the director of the Special Protection Group (SPG) responsible for the security of the Prime Minister, passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gurgaon on Wednesday morning.

The 61-year-old, who was given a one-year extension as SPG director, has been battling cancer for about a year. Sinha had earlier served in various capacities in his cadre state Kerala and with the Border Security Force (BSF) at the Centre.

Belonging to the 1987 IPS batch, Sinha was assigned the task of helming the SPG in the rank and pay of director general of police in 2016 when he was working as ADGP in the state police. At that time the director post of SPG was lying vacant for more than a year.

The SPG provides the prime minister proximate armed security cover.

Sinha's appointment brought much-needed stability in the top echelons of the SPG, which saw three police officers being appointed to head the elite wing since IPS officer Durga Prasad was moved out as its head in 2014.

While working in Kerala, Sinha handled key portfolios such as Thiruvananthapuram City Commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram Range IG, Intelligence IG and Headquarters IG.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of the senior-most IPS officer of the state cadre and said Sinha had carried out all the responsibilities assigned to him in a diligent manner.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said Sinha handled key responsibilities efficiently and took exemplary measures in maintaining law and order.

Condoling his death, the Indian Police Service (IPS) association said, "Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of Sh Arun Kumar Sinha, (IPS 1987 KL) Director SPG. His unwavering commitment to duty and exemplary leadership will forever inspire us." "We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace," it said in a post on X.

The SPG was raised in 1985. It has an estimated strength of about 3,000 personnel at present.

(With PTI inputs)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Arun Kumar Sinha, the director of the Special Protection Group (SPG) responsible for the security of the Prime Minister, passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gurgaon on Wednesday morning. The 61-year-old, who was given a one-year extension as SPG director, has been battling cancer for about a year. Sinha had earlier served in various capacities in his cadre state Kerala and with the Border Security Force (BSF) at the Centre. Belonging to the 1987 IPS batch, Sinha was assigned the task of helming the SPG in the rank and pay of director general of police in 2016 when he was working as ADGP in the state police. At that time the director post of SPG was lying vacant for more than a year.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The SPG provides the prime minister proximate armed security cover. Sinha's appointment brought much-needed stability in the top echelons of the SPG, which saw three police officers being appointed to head the elite wing since IPS officer Durga Prasad was moved out as its head in 2014. While working in Kerala, Sinha handled key portfolios such as Thiruvananthapuram City Commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram Range IG, Intelligence IG and Headquarters IG. CM Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of the senior-most IPS officer of the state cadre and said Sinha had carried out all the responsibilities assigned to him in a diligent manner. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said Sinha handled key responsibilities efficiently and took exemplary measures in maintaining law and order. Condoling his death, the Indian Police Service (IPS) association said, "Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of Sh Arun Kumar Sinha, (IPS 1987 KL) Director SPG. His unwavering commitment to duty and exemplary leadership will forever inspire us." "We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace," it said in a post on X. The SPG was raised in 1985. It has an estimated strength of about 3,000 personnel at present. (With PTI inputs)