Upset KC(B) to raise CPM’s takeover of Forward Community Development corp chairmanship at LDF meet

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid mounting dissatisfaction over the CPM’s takeover of the Kerala State Forward Community Development Corporation (KSFCDC) chairmanship from it, the Kerala Congress (B) has decided to bring up the matter within the LDF. The KC(B) intends to raise the issue during the LDF state committee meeting scheduled for September 20.

Meanwhile, mystery shrouds the government order removing KC(B)’s K G Premjith as chairman of the corporation. With the decision kicking up a row, the chief minister assured his front ally that corrective action will be taken. CM’s private secretary K K Ragesh also contacted the KC (B) chairman K B Ganesh Kumar and assured immediate corrective action.

“A new order has to be issued reinstating Premjith as chairman of the corporation”,Ganesh Kumar told TNIE. “The CM has assured that the controversial order will be put on hold. The CM, LDF convener, and CPM state secretary came to know about the order when I informed them. The CM said he signed the file as he thought it was about the appointment of new members to the director board. We want to know what happened,” he said.

Interestingly, K G Premjith was aware of the new order removing him from his post by Monday noon. He promptly contacted Ganesh Kumar, who was attending a meeting of the NSS director board in Changanassery. Ganesh Kumar then contacted Pinarayi Vijayan and was initially informed by the latter that he was unaware of this development. However, the CM called back Ganesh a few minutes later and indicated that the order was issued due to a technical mistake and would be rectified.

LDF convener E P Jayarajan and CPM state chief M V Govindan also claimed to have no knowledge of the incident.

There are rumors that the names of the new members were approved by the party cell. The previous director board had members belonging to opposition parties, a fact that Ganesh Kumar had brought to the CM’s attention. Subsequently, a new list of directors was finalised. However, no decision had been made to remove the chairman, according to sources within KC(B).

Meanwhile, sources suggest that the government took prompt corrective action not only due to KC(B)’s dissatisfaction but also because of Premjith’s close ties with the Nair Service Society (NSS).

“There are certain doubts about the possibility of intervention from certain quarters. Recently, the NSS leadership removed Kalanjur Madhu from the NSS director board and from the post of Adoor NSS taluk union president. The NSS had included Premjith in the adhoc committee in place of the taluk union. It’s not sure whether anyone had intervened to worsen the already strained relations between the CPM and the

NSS,” a top NSS leader told TNIE.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid mounting dissatisfaction over the CPM’s takeover of the Kerala State Forward Community Development Corporation (KSFCDC) chairmanship from it, the Kerala Congress (B) has decided to bring up the matter within the LDF. The KC(B) intends to raise the issue during the LDF state committee meeting scheduled for September 20. Meanwhile, mystery shrouds the government order removing KC(B)’s K G Premjith as chairman of the corporation. With the decision kicking up a row, the chief minister assured his front ally that corrective action will be taken. CM’s private secretary K K Ragesh also contacted the KC (B) chairman K B Ganesh Kumar and assured immediate corrective action. “A new order has to be issued reinstating Premjith as chairman of the corporation”,Ganesh Kumar told TNIE. “The CM has assured that the controversial order will be put on hold. The CM, LDF convener, and CPM state secretary came to know about the order when I informed them. The CM said he signed the file as he thought it was about the appointment of new members to the director board. We want to know what happened,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Interestingly, K G Premjith was aware of the new order removing him from his post by Monday noon. He promptly contacted Ganesh Kumar, who was attending a meeting of the NSS director board in Changanassery. Ganesh Kumar then contacted Pinarayi Vijayan and was initially informed by the latter that he was unaware of this development. However, the CM called back Ganesh a few minutes later and indicated that the order was issued due to a technical mistake and would be rectified. LDF convener E P Jayarajan and CPM state chief M V Govindan also claimed to have no knowledge of the incident. There are rumors that the names of the new members were approved by the party cell. The previous director board had members belonging to opposition parties, a fact that Ganesh Kumar had brought to the CM’s attention. Subsequently, a new list of directors was finalised. However, no decision had been made to remove the chairman, according to sources within KC(B). Meanwhile, sources suggest that the government took prompt corrective action not only due to KC(B)’s dissatisfaction but also because of Premjith’s close ties with the Nair Service Society (NSS). “There are certain doubts about the possibility of intervention from certain quarters. Recently, the NSS leadership removed Kalanjur Madhu from the NSS director board and from the post of Adoor NSS taluk union president. The NSS had included Premjith in the adhoc committee in place of the taluk union. It’s not sure whether anyone had intervened to worsen the already strained relations between the CPM and the NSS,” a top NSS leader told TNIE.