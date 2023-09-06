Home States Kerala

WhatsApp chats show sex was consensual; Kerala HC grants bail to gangrape accused

At a time when the evidentiary value of WhatsApp chat is in question, a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat helped an accused in a gang-rape case get anticipatory bail.

Published: 06th September 2023

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  At a time when the evidentiary value of WhatsApp chat is in question, a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat helped an accused in a gang-rape case get anticipatory bail from the Kerala High Court. 

“WhatsApp screenshot would show that the victim voluntarily went to the hotel knowing that the accused persons were there. The chat would further show that the sex they had at the hotel was consensual in nature,” stated the court order.

The court also stated that a receipt for payment of Rs 5,000 coupled with the victim’s WhatsApp chat would show that the accused paid the amount to the victim after the alleged incident of rape.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by second accused Umesh seeking pre-arrest bail. According to the prosecution, the petitioner and the first accused took the victim to a hotel in Tiruvalla, stupefied her after giving liquor, engaged in sexual intercourse, took her sexually explicit video, and propagated the same on electronic media.

The petitioner argued that there are no materials on record to connect him with the alleged crime. The court examined the FIS and the WhatsApp screenshot. The court said there was a delay of 12 days in lodging the FIR. Considering the allegations against the petitioner, his custodial interrogation does not appear to be necessary, it said.

