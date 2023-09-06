Home States Kerala

Woman kills self after learning about son's death in accident at Wayanad's Pookode

Her son Sajin Muhammed died after his two-wheeler collided with a pick-up vehicle on the campus of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Pookode in Wayanad on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sheeja Beegam, a teacher of Government LPS, Velloorkonam,died by suicide at Kazhakootam in the wee hours of Tuesday after she came to know about the death of her 28-year-old son in a road accident.

Her son Sajin Muhammed died after his two-wheeler collided with a pick-up vehicle on the campus of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Pookode in Wayanad on Tuesday. He was a postgraduate student of the college. 

Hearing about the incident, the family members made Sheeja stay at her relative's house at Kazhakootam. However, they did not break the news of his death to her. But as her family members including her husband had gone to Wayanad, Sheeja got suspicious and while searching social media, she came to know about Sajin's death and then killed herself.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

