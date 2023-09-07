Centre implementing RSS ideology, says Kerala CM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has slammed the NDA government for its attempts to implement RSS ideology across the country. The Centre’s move to change the name of the nation from ‘India’ to Bharath is part of RSS plan, he said.

“It was the RSS chief who proposed changing the name India to Bharath. They believe that if secularism is eliminated, formation of a religion-based state will be possible. The Centre is acting as if its sole responsibility is to carry out RSS agenda,” the CM said. The chief minister was speaking after inaugurating the cultural centre set up in memory of former minister T K Ramakrishnan at Ernakulam Boat Jetty on Wednesday.

While pretending that it is safeguarding minorities, the BJP is actually threatening them, he said. The chief minister alleged that what happened in Manipur was a genocide and that the government machinery stood with the attackers.

The move to introduce ‘one country, one election’ is to subvert the democratic set-up of the nation. “If they lose in the upcoming assembly elections, they will have to face the Lok Sabha elections soon. The current move is triggered by that fear,” he added.

The chief minister said the Opposition UDF led a malicious campaign against the government during Onam. “The government will stand with the people of the state in any difficult situation, and it has been proven earlier also,” the CM said.

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has slammed the NDA government for its attempts to implement RSS ideology across the country. The Centre’s move to change the name of the nation from ‘India’ to Bharath is part of RSS plan, he said. “It was the RSS chief who proposed changing the name India to Bharath. They believe that if secularism is eliminated, formation of a religion-based state will be possible. The Centre is acting as if its sole responsibility is to carry out RSS agenda,” the CM said. The chief minister was speaking after inaugurating the cultural centre set up in memory of former minister T K Ramakrishnan at Ernakulam Boat Jetty on Wednesday. While pretending that it is safeguarding minorities, the BJP is actually threatening them, he said. The chief minister alleged that what happened in Manipur was a genocide and that the government machinery stood with the attackers.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The move to introduce ‘one country, one election’ is to subvert the democratic set-up of the nation. “If they lose in the upcoming assembly elections, they will have to face the Lok Sabha elections soon. The current move is triggered by that fear,” he added. The chief minister said the Opposition UDF led a malicious campaign against the government during Onam. “The government will stand with the people of the state in any difficult situation, and it has been proven earlier also,” the CM said.