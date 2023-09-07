Counting of votes in Puthuppally tomorrow   

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The curiosity surrounding Oommen Chandy’s successor in Puthuppally will soon be resolved, with the vote counting for the by-election in the Puthuppally assembly constituency set to commence at 8 am on Friday. The initial trend is expected to be reported by 9 am, and the official results will be announced at 11 am.

The district administration and the Election Commission have meticulously organised the vote counting process, which will take place at the Baselius College auditorium in Kottayam. According to the district election office, there will be 20 tables for counting, with 14 dedicated to machine votes, five for postal votes, and one for service votes cast via the ETPBS.

