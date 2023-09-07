Home States Kerala

Counting of votes in Puthuppally tomorrow   

The district administration and the Election Commission have meticulously organised the vote counting process, which will take place at the Baselius College auditorium in Kottayam.

Published: 07th September 2023 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2023 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

UDF candidate Chandy Oommen, his mother Mariamma Oommen, sisters Maria and Achu Oommen after casting their votes at Georgian Public School in Puthuppally on Tuesday | Vishnu Prathap

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The curiosity surrounding Oommen Chandy’s successor in Puthuppally will soon be resolved, with the vote counting for the by-election in the Puthuppally assembly constituency set to commence at 8 am on Friday. The initial trend is expected to be reported by 9 am, and the official results will be announced at 11 am.

The district administration and the Election Commission have meticulously organised the vote counting process, which will take place at the Baselius College auditorium in Kottayam. According to the district election office, there will be 20 tables for counting, with 14 dedicated to machine votes, five for postal votes, and one for service votes cast via the ETPBS. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puthuppally by-election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp