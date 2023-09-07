Eight-year-old migrant girl sexually assaulted in Aluva; perpetrator on the run

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An eight-year-old girl, the daughter of a migrant worker residing in Aluva, near Kochi was abducted and sexually assaulted on Wednesday night.

The local residents found the girl in a paddy field in Chathanpuram, near Aluva, with injuries in her private parts. They admitted the girl to the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, where she is responding well to the treatment, the police said.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. when the girl's parents were deep in their sleep. Police have identified the accused, who is believed to be a native of Thiruvananthapuram based on the CCTV footage.

Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief Vivek Kumar told reporters that the police have obtained CCTV footage of the accused, who have been identified by the victim and the witnesses."We have identified the perpetrator, and he will be nabbed soon," he said.

Vivek Kumar said the victim has overcome the dangerous situation and she has undergone surgery.

This is the second such incident reported from Aluva in recent weeks. It was only on July 29 that a five-year-old migrant girl was found raped and murdered in Aluva. The police have arrested Bihar native Asafak Alam (28) for the murder.

