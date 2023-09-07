Farmers’ group in Palakkad diversifies to add Ramassery Idli, fresh-cut veggies 

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: After two years of successfully delivering farm-fresh organic milk to the doorsteps of Kochi residents, Try Once Agro Private Ltd, a farmer’s cooperative located in Palakkad, is ready to broaden its product portfolio. Among the notable additions is the renowned Ramassery Idli, a delectable Palakkad specialty. Furthermore, this agricultural startup has plans to introduce fresh-cut vegetables and pure, unprocessed honey to its expanding product lineup.

The Ramassery Idli has a shelf life of three days. These idlis, prepared overnight, will be carefully packed in hotboxes and delivered alongside milk in the morning.

“We are currently delivering milk, curd, ghee, paneer, palkova, and Njavara rice to approximately 1,000 customers in Kochi. By the end of September, we will be launching our app, which provides traceability, including farmer’s details and nutrient content. In the next phase, we plan to offer cut vegetables, eggs, fruits, fish, and meat to our customers. The cut vegetables will be thoroughly washed and vacuum-packed to ensure freshness,” explained Swaroop Kunnampully, the managing director of the firm and a three-time award-winning farmer.

The firm collects milk from farmers in the evening, pasteurises it, and delivers it to customers’ doorsteps in Kochi from 4:30 to 7:30 am. The milk is sourced from farmers who do not use artificial cattle feed and allow their cows to graze naturally. The milk contains a solid factor of 8.1% to 8.3% besides fat, with a fat content of 4.5%. Try Once pays farmers Rs 50 per litre and sells it to customers at Rs 70 per litre.

“We have a network of 250 farmers, and our goal is to procure their products while ensuring the best prices for their hard work. Two investors have expressed interest in our diversification project, which will enable us to expand our services to other districts,” Swaroop added.

The milk products | Express

Swaroop is an M Tech holder in structural engineering. Retired IT professional Padmanabhan Bhaskaran is the chairman, while Akshay T S holds the position of CEO. Tony Titus, an engineer, and organic farmer Gireesan R are the other directors. Swaroop also owns Kunnampully Organic Products, which markets 27 agricultural products, while Gireesan is the owner of Swabhiman, another firm specialising in farm products marketing.

“Tryonce, which commenced operations on August 17, 2021, is expected to break even by December. Our current monthly turnover is Rs 15 lakh, and we anticipate achieving a turnover of Rs 30 lakh by April. Our plan is to offer a comprehensive range of kitchen products by March, with a focus on traceability, ensuring product purity. In the initial phase, Ramasseri Idli will be delivered on Sundays with the slogan ‘Freedom to Homemakers.’ We will soon introduce Neera, coconut honey, and coconut sugar produced by the Palakkad Coconut Producer Company,” shared chairman Padmanabhan Bhaskaran.

PALAKKAD SPECIALITY

