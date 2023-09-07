Govt inefficiency: NGO to renovate homes meant for endosulfan victims

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An NGO that constructed 36 houses for endosulfan victims in Kasaragod is facing the consequences of government delay and inefficiency. These houses have remained vacant since 2020 when they were handed over to the district administration. Recently, the NGO informed the government that it would spend Rs 24 lakh to make them habitable.

The Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust, based in Thiruvananthapuram and in collaboration with the Joy Alukkas Foundation, completed the construction of 36 houses in Perla, Enmakaje Panchayat, in 2019. However, the pandemic hindered the trust from providing power and water supply to the project. In 2020, following the government’s direction, the trust handed over the houses to the district administration for use as a reserve pool of Covid care homes. At that time, the district administration had assured the trust that it would cover the cost of setting up power and water supply. Unfortunately, the houses were never utilised, and the promise was forgotten.

“The district administration left the houses abandoned without having a thought for the hapless victims. We raised the matter with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan early this year. He directed the officers to complete pending works in time. The government sanctioned Rs 68 lakh for power, water and road connectivity for the project. The works are on,” said trust’s executive director K N Ananda Kumar.

The trust has volunteered to carry out the necessary repair work, with the Public Works Department reporting that the 36 houses require various repairs. Many houses have damaged doors and window panes, and the estimated cost of these repairs is Rs 24 lakh. Ananda Kumar assured that the repairs would be conducted urgently, acknowledging the plight of the homeless endosulfan victims.

Previously, the trust had executed another housing project consisting of 45 units in Eriya, Pullur Periya Panchayat, in 2017. However, the government completed the handover process only last year after significant delays. In addition to housing projects, the trust has initiated sewing classes for women in families affected by endosulfan in three panchayats in Kasaragod.

