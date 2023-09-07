Home States Kerala

Kerala: Mother ends life after learning about her son’s death in road accident

Sheeja Beegam, 50, a teacher of Government Lower Primary School, Velloorkonam, died by suicide by jumping into a well

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The mother of a 28-year-old died by suicide at Kazhakootam in the wee hours of Wednesday after she came to know about the death of her son in a road accident. 

Sheeja Beegam, 50, a teacher of Government Lower Primary School, Velloorkonam, died by suicide by jumping into the well of her relative at Amballoor after she came to know about the death of her son Sajin Muhammed at Pookode on Tuesday.

Sajin had died after his two-wheeler crashed with a pick-up vehicle on the campus of College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Pookode in Wayanad on Tuesday.

Sajin was a postgraduate student of the college. Hearing about the incident, the family members shifted Sheeja to her relative’s house at Kazhakootam. However, they did not break the news of the death to Sheeja.

As the rest of the family members, including her husband went to Wayanad, Sheeja got suspicious and while searching the social media, she came to know about Sajin’s death and took the extreme step.  

