Lotus-breeding couple from Kerala makes a living out of rare varieties

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: For Binoy Raj and Prathibha, life is in full bloom. Within four years of moving back home, in Thazhakkara, Mavelikkara, from Dubai, the couple's flower farming business has prospered. They now grow around 100 varieties of lotus and 60 types of water lily. They also farm other varieties of flowers and some vegetables in their courtyard. The duo have dedicated their life to floriculture, which is now their chief source of income. Flower gardens were a passion for Prathibha from her childhood days. "Even during my leisure as a student, I spent time planting and tending to flowering plants. I did my nursing outside the state, but my mind never left my home and my plants. My marriage to Binoy, who is also passionate about agriculture, helped nurture my desire," she adds. A 'sahasradala padmam' that bloomed in their farm | Express "I started planting pathumani poovu (portulaca grandiflora) and my flowers had many takers. However, as more people took to farming, demand declined. I then turned to lotus farming and that has proved a success. More than 100 varieties of lotus bloom on my terrace. We generate reasonable income from them -- around Rs 25,000-Rs 30,000 every month," says Prathibha. "Normally I plant the tuber of lotus and generate more varieties through pollination. Social media helps with marketing. Many people order our lotus along with pots. We sell our lotus, which has started to flower, for Rs 750 to Rs 3,500 each, depending on variety," Prathibha said. "We have many rare varieties blooming in our terrace garden. The rarest is the 'sahasradala padmam' (thousand-petal lotus). In addition, we have around 60 varieties of water lily, which also has many takers," said Prathibha, who was a tutor at a nursing college in Adoor. During the Onam season, the duo sold around 50kg of marigold. They also grow vegetables. The agriculture department named them the best youth farmers in the panchayat last month. Binoy, who was an IT professional in Dubai, and Prathibha have two children -- Shreya and Shreyas.