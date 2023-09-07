Home States Kerala

Minor migrant girl sexually assaulted in Aluva; Suspect arrested from Aluva within hours


This is the second such incident reported from Aluva in recent weeks. It was only on July 29 that a five-year-old migrant girl was found raped and murdered in Aluva.

Christil aka Satheesh was arrested by the police from Thiruvananthapuram.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Hours after the heinous crime of abducting and sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl, the daughter of a migrant worker residing in Aluva, near Kochi, the accused was arrested by the police.

The police nabbed Christil aka Satheesh, 36, a native of Chenkal, Parassala, Thiruvananthapuram, who was hiding beneath a bridge in Aluva. 

Christil is a history-sheeter having about 15 cases pending against him and was released on bail on August 10, police said.

The girl, who was sleeping inside her house was abducted and sexually assaulted in the early hours of Thursday. The incident happened around 2 in the morning when the girl's relatives were deep in their sleep.

The local residents found the girl in a paddy field in Chathanpuram, near Aluva, with injuries in her private parts. They admitted the girl to the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, where she is responding well to the treatment, the police said.

According to the police, Christil, the accused moved to Kochi after he was involved in sexually assaulting an elderly woman in 2017. He is involved in a series of criminal cases including theft.

Around two, Sukumaran, a witness spotted the victim with the suspect. He alerted the police. The police soon arrived at the spot following this, but he could not be traced. The police then obtained CCTV footage of the accused, whom the victim and the witnesses had identified.

"Upon receiving a clue that a person was found hiding under the bridge in Periyar, near Aluva, the police team reached the spot and arrested him. The police took him in custody for a detailed interrogation," said a source with the police.

This is the second such incident reported from Aluva in recent weeks. It was only on July 29 that a five-year-old migrant girl was found raped and murdered in Aluva. The police have arrested Bihar native Asafak Alam (28) related to this case.

