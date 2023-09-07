Home States Kerala

Now, enjoy a dream walk on India’s longest glass bridge in Kerala's Vagamon

Officials with the tourism department are hopeful that with the opening of the glass bridge, the tourism prospects of the Wagamon can be improved. 

Published: 07th September 2023 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2023 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: We’ve all seen hilarious viral videos of people shakily walking on glass-bottomed bridges with some being more successful than others.

Now tourists in Kerala can also experience a walk across a deep abyss, as the country’s longest cantilever glass bridge was inaugurated at Wagamon by Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas on Wednesday. 
The minister also inaugurated the adventure tourism park, where facilities including sky swing, sky cycling, sky roller and rocket injector, giant swing and zip line have been arranged for visitors. 

The bridge, located on the Wagamon hills at a height of 3,600 ft above sea level, has a length of 40 m (120 ft). The walkway hugs the green-covered hill at the suicide point in Wagamon, and standing at the end of the bridge one could get a stunning view of the green carpeted hills and valleys and the distant view of Koottikkal and Kokkayar towns nearby. 

The glass bridge

The bridge is held up by steel cables and a colossal pole structure. At a time, a total of 15 persons can enjoy walking on India’s longest glass bridge and take an aerial view of the beauty of Wagamon hill station. 

According to DTPC authorities, a total of 35 tonnes of steel, which was imported from Germany, has been used for the construction of the bridge. 

“Nature lovers will appreciate the panoramic view, feeling completely immersed in nature’s beauty. Braving the clear walkway takes you to the panoramic beauty of Wagamon. Since the glass bridge is located in the DTPC’s adventure tourism park, visitors can spend time enjoying other adventure activities as well,” Nijas Muhammed, a tourist who walked through the glass bridge, said. 

The district tourism promotion council in association with Bharat Mata Ventures Pvt Ltd launched the project on a public-private-partnership model spending Rs 3 crore. 

Officials with the tourism department are hopeful that with the opening of the glass bridge, the tourism prospects of the Wagamon can be improved. 

Peermade MLA Vazhoor Soman, Udumbanchola MLA M M Mani, and district panchayat president K T Binu were also present.

GREEN VIEW
By standing at the end of the bridge one can get a stunning view of the green carpeted hills and valleys

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wagamon Glass bridge Kerala Tourism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp