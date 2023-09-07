Now, enjoy a dream walk on India’s longest glass bridge in Kerala's Vagamon

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: We’ve all seen hilarious viral videos of people shakily walking on glass-bottomed bridges with some being more successful than others.

Now tourists in Kerala can also experience a walk across a deep abyss, as the country’s longest cantilever glass bridge was inaugurated at Wagamon by Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas on Wednesday.

The minister also inaugurated the adventure tourism park, where facilities including sky swing, sky cycling, sky roller and rocket injector, giant swing and zip line have been arranged for visitors.

The bridge, located on the Wagamon hills at a height of 3,600 ft above sea level, has a length of 40 m (120 ft). The walkway hugs the green-covered hill at the suicide point in Wagamon, and standing at the end of the bridge one could get a stunning view of the green carpeted hills and valleys and the distant view of Koottikkal and Kokkayar towns nearby.

The glass bridge

The bridge is held up by steel cables and a colossal pole structure. At a time, a total of 15 persons can enjoy walking on India’s longest glass bridge and take an aerial view of the beauty of Wagamon hill station.

According to DTPC authorities, a total of 35 tonnes of steel, which was imported from Germany, has been used for the construction of the bridge.

“Nature lovers will appreciate the panoramic view, feeling completely immersed in nature’s beauty. Braving the clear walkway takes you to the panoramic beauty of Wagamon. Since the glass bridge is located in the DTPC’s adventure tourism park, visitors can spend time enjoying other adventure activities as well,” Nijas Muhammed, a tourist who walked through the glass bridge, said.

The district tourism promotion council in association with Bharat Mata Ventures Pvt Ltd launched the project on a public-private-partnership model spending Rs 3 crore.

Officials with the tourism department are hopeful that with the opening of the glass bridge, the tourism prospects of the Wagamon can be improved.

Peermade MLA Vazhoor Soman, Udumbanchola MLA M M Mani, and district panchayat president K T Binu were also present.

GREEN VIEW

By standing at the end of the bridge one can get a stunning view of the green carpeted hills and valleys

