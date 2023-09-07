Padayatras, events to mark Bharat Jodo Yatra’s anniversary

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coinciding with the first anniversary of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, padayatras and public meetings will be held under the 14 district Congress committees on Thursday. The statewide inauguration of the padayatra will be carried out by party national general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal in Kannur on Thursday.

Bharat Jodo Yatra was kicked off from Kanyakumari last year on September 7. Congress state president K Sudhakaran will accompany the padayatra in Kannur.

He will later preside over a public meeting there. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala will inaugurate the padayatra in Thiruvananthapuram at 5.30 pm. He will take part in the padayatra from Asan Square to Gandhi Park grounds. Other senior party leaders will attend padayatras in the remaining districts.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coinciding with the first anniversary of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, padayatras and public meetings will be held under the 14 district Congress committees on Thursday. The statewide inauguration of the padayatra will be carried out by party national general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal in Kannur on Thursday. Bharat Jodo Yatra was kicked off from Kanyakumari last year on September 7. Congress state president K Sudhakaran will accompany the padayatra in Kannur. He will later preside over a public meeting there. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala will inaugurate the padayatra in Thiruvananthapuram at 5.30 pm. He will take part in the padayatra from Asan Square to Gandhi Park grounds. Other senior party leaders will attend padayatras in the remaining districts.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });